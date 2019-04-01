VIDEO: Footage shows aftermath of huge fire in Sidlaw Hills north of Dundee

Footage has shown the aftermath of a blaze which tore through two miles of rural land in Angus.

Six fire crews were sent out to battle the fire in the Sidlaw Hills in Angus on Friday evening.

The fire was in the Craigowl Hill area, around seven miles north of Dundee. A reader intitally contacted The Evening Telegraph about the fire.

Firefighters and estate staff have been hailed for their response in tackling the dramatic which was visible for miles from across Tayside.

Emergency crews from four stations in Angus and Dundee battled a two-mile fire front on Friday evening, after hill burning which had been going on earlier in the day got out of control.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said controlled heather and gorse burning got out of control on rural land.

She added: “We received a call at 6.03pm and sent three appliances. That increased to six and there were six fire fronts in total. Gorse and heather went alight and got out of control.

“The fire front was around two miles in area.

“Workers on the estate were on-hand, digging fire breaks as well – and the fire was eventually brought under control”

The blaze was in the area of Craigowl Hill, around seven miles north of Dundee and the highest point in the Sidlaw range.

It is a well-known location due to the presence of the highly visible broadcasting and telecommunications transmission mast