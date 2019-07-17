VIDEO: Footage of dolphins at Broughty Ferry beach viewed thousands of times online

A video showing dolphins swimming in Broughty Ferry has been viewed thousands of times online.

In the footage, shared by Facebook user Crystal Brien, two of the aquatic mammals can be seen leaping into the air from the water and diving back under the surface.

People in the water and on the beach appeared thouroughly entertained as the animals – which appear to be bottlenose dolphins – made their way across the surface of the water, with the footage lasting about 45 seconds.

As well as racking up an impressive number of views, hundreds have shared the video as well.

Those sharing include Ferry councillor Craig Duncan, who described it as “superb footage”.

