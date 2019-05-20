VIDEO: Flames soar six-foot in the air as car deliberately set alight on Dundee street

Police have launched an investigation following reports that a car was deliberately set on fire in Charleston.

Emergency crews were scrambled to Duncraig Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a silver Renault Clio was set alight.

Video footage captured by a taxi driver, shown above this article, shows flames soaring six-feet into the air during the incident.

The driver, who declined to be named, said he had dropped off a customer in Dunholm Road before seeing the silver Renault Clio ablaze.

He said: “The concern was there was cars in close proximity of the vehicle that was ablaze.

“I contacted the firies straight away and they were here within five minutes.

“I heard a small bang coming from the car but the blaze was to the rear of the vehicle.

“There was concerns that the other cars could have gone up as a result.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the incident is being “considered” as deliberate fire raising but couldn’t provide any more details at this stage.

Scottish Fire and Rescue sent one appliance from the Macalpine Road Station to the scene at around 3.21 am yesterday morning.

The spokeswoman confirmed the crew used one breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet at the scene before standing down shortly before 4am.

They confirmed the matter has now been passed over to Police Scotland.

One resident who declined to be named said the vehicle appeared to be badly damaged at the rear whilst it remained positioned near to the newsagent yesterday.

He added: “There was only one appliance on the scene but later that day you could see the extent of the damage to the car.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm this matter is being considered as deliberate fire-raising and we will be providing more information on this matter later today.”