VIDEO: Six police cars swoop on Dundee street as man arrested

Six police cars attended an incident in Craigie to arrest a man.

The officers swooped on Southampton Place in Craigie around 2pm today.

Six vehicles, including a dog van, were in attendance.

It’s understood backup was called after the initial police vehicle attended to arrest the man.

One woman who witnessed the incident said: “I just came out of someone’s house and there was a guy on the ground they were restraining someone.

“It’s a bit much for five police cars, but they’ve blocked the road and I can’t get out.”

A spokesman for the force said: “A person was arrested, who was wanted on warrant.”

It’s understood the man is due to appear in court at a later date.