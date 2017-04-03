VIDEO: Five Pitbull-type dogs attack shoppers before police shoot two of them dead

Armed police swooped and shot two out of control dogs after a woman and a man were bitten in a park.

Another dog, believed to be part of the group, was still on the loose in the town this afternoon, police said.

Witnesses described seeing a man crying as he was arrested and bundled into a police car by officers.

Emergency crews rushed to Queens Park, on Chorley New Road, to reports that five Pitbull-type dogs were dangerously out of control.

Officers found that a 60-year-old woman had suffered a bite to the hand.

Another man had been bitten on the leg and a dog had suffered serious injuries.

Police say armed response officers raced to the scene and two dogs were ‘humanely destroyed’.

Another two dogs have been seized following the incident, which happened at around 10.20am on Sunday April 2.

Officers were this afternoon searching the area for another dog which is believed to be part of the group.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place and affray.

He remains in police custody and was due to be quizzed by officers today.

Superintendent Chris Allsop, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Highly trained officers responded quickly to the scene and took control to avoid the situation from escalating.

“The officers acted with our number one priority in mind; to protect people and prevent them from harm.

“I’d like to thank to the public for their patience and full cooperation as we remain at the scene and carry out our enquiries.

“I’d also like to remind them that their safety is a priority – if you see a dog, please do not approach it but alert a nearby officer or call 101 immediately.”

Marya Mahmood, who works at Room Four Dessert, on Deane Road saw a man crying as he was arrested.

She told Manchester Evening News: “We saw two dogs that were not on leads and about four or five dogs on a lead being held by a man.

“The ones off the leads were chasing the police officers and they had to shoot them otherwise they were going to attack them.

“Were heard them shoot two dogs. They were quite big dogs that looked like pit bulls.

“The man who was arrested was crying because the dogs had died.”

Four breeds of dog are banned from being owned, bred or sold in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

They are the pit bull terrier, the Japanese Tosa, the Dogo Argentino and the Fila Brasileiro.