Video: Five fire engines and police called to incident in Victoria Street on busy Bonfire Night

Five fire appliances were called to Victoria Street last night, on a busy night for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The alarm was raised around 10.45pm, a spokeswoman for the SFRS said.

The height appliances were sent as due to the size of the building she added, and police were also in attendance as a precaution.

It was in relation to a false alarm in nearby Mary Slessor Square. With the building being above five floors, four appliances and a high-reach are always sent.

She added that it had been “a busy night” for firefighters across Dundee, with a number of small bonfires put out throughout the city.

A large police presence was also in place in Kirkton following an attempt at a large-scale bonfire which was thwarted by the authorities.