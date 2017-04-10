VIDEO: Five charged after trouble at Aberdeen v Rangers game

A total of five people have been charged following the Aberdeen v Rangers game at Pittodrie yesterday.

A 23 year old man from the Glasgow area was charged and will appear at court at a later date for Sectarian singing and Offensive Behaviour.

Outwith the stadium, but linked to football, a further four men aged 28, 27, 26 and 20 from the Aberdeen area were charged with minor public disorder offences.

Match Commander Superintendent George MacDonald said: “The vast majority of fans followed the advice given and conducted themselves appropriately.

“We are aware of damage to a number of seats in the away support area and the toilet area and enquiries are ongoing along with the club in relation to this.

“A flare was thrown onto the trackside towards the end of the fixture near to the South/Merkland Road stands and we would appeal for anyone who has information in relation to this to contact us or the club as soon as possible.

“Anyone who witnessed this can contact police on 101.

“The policing operation was assisted by the Police Scotland helicopter and other specialist resources including the horses and we appreciate the support of the overwhelming majority of fans and members of the public in allowing the game to pass safely.”