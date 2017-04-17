Emergency services had to free a lorry driver from his vehicle after a collision in Coupar Angus Road, Dundee.

Witnesses reported that the Lochee-bound skip lorry collided into a lamppost, which fell across the carriageway, forcing a Tesco delivery van to swerve out of the way.

The van, which was travelling in the opposite direction, ended up on top of the lamppost.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.30pm.

Blue tarpaulin was erected while crews work to remove the lorry driver from the cab of his vehicle.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

He was stretchered into an awaiting ambulance at 2.50pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision involving two lorries on A923 Coupar Angus Road, Dundee.

“The road is currently closed between Lochee roundabout and Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

“Diversions are in place.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 1.20pm to a road traffic collision between two vehicles on Coupar Angus Road.

“We’ve sent four appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.

“We have been assisting police and ambulance.

“Two appliances were sent from Blackness Road, two from Macalpine Road and the heavy rescue unit, also from Macalpine Road.”