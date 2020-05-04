Video: Firefighters rush to put out blaze at popular Dundee takeaway

Firefighters rushed to an Indian takeaway in Dundee after a blaze broke out in the property this evening.

The incident occurred just after 6.40pm, when the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call to say there was a blaze at the Azaad Takeaway, just off Berwick Drive, in Whitfield.

A cordon was in place as a number of firefighters brought the fire under control, with some using breathing apparatus.

The SFRS did not confirm how the fire started, however, the Tele understands it was caused by a chip pan which went alight.

There were no casualties.

The takeaway is joined on to the Premier Pricekracker store which houses a Post Office.

A spokesman for the SFRS said: “We received a call at 6.41pm to a report of a takeaway fire on Berwick Drive, Dundee.

“We have three pumps on the scene and the fire has been extinguished. Fire officers used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

“There are no casualties.”