VIDEO: Firefighters rush to Dundee takeaway after smoke seen billowing from shop

Fire officers rushed to a Dundee takeaway this morning after a fire started in its kitchen.

Firefighters were summoned to Shero’s Kitchen on Aberlady Crescent in Whitfield shortly before 6.40am.

Two appliances from Kingsway were sent to the cul-de-sac business after a member of the public reported smoke billowing from the building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 6.39am to attend at an address on Aberlady Crescent in Dundee, following reports of smoke coming from a building.

“Two appliances attended from Kingsway Fire Station. The fire has been extinguished and crew remained on scene until the stop order came in shortly before 8am.”

A crowd of around 10 fire officers were successfully able to extinguish a blaze in the kitchen of the takeaway and left at around 8am after making the scene safe.