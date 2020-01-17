Friday, January 17th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

VIDEO: Firefighters rush to Dundee takeaway after smoke seen billowing from shop

by Jon Brady
January 17, 2020, 8:41 am Updated: January 17, 2020, 9:18 am

Fire officers rushed to a Dundee takeaway this morning after a fire started in its kitchen.

Firefighters were summoned to Shero’s Kitchen on Aberlady Crescent in Whitfield shortly before 6.40am.

© DC Thomson
SFRS at the scene.

Two appliances from Kingsway were sent to the cul-de-sac business after a member of the public reported smoke billowing from the building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 6.39am to attend at an address on Aberlady Crescent in Dundee, following reports of smoke coming from a building.

© DC Thomson
A firefighter speaks with shop staff.

“Two appliances attended from Kingsway Fire Station. The fire has been extinguished and crew remained on scene until the stop order came in shortly before 8am.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A crowd of around 10 fire officers were successfully able to extinguish a blaze in the kitchen of the takeaway and left at around 8am after making the scene safe.

Breaking