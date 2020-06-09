Video: Firefighters’ efforts continue into third day at Dundee blaze which caused £1m of damage

Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge fire which caused around £1 million of damage to an industrial estate in Dundee.

More than 36 hours after it first broke out, dense smoke was still billowing from the factory which was burnt-out by a massive blaze on Sunday.

Firefighters remained at the scene at the former Wood Group building at Baldovie Industrial Estate this morning, as they continued to monitor the building and dampen down the still-smoking shell.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances remained at the building overnight and they are still there today dampening down.

“It is likely they will remain there for some time to come ”

No official statement has yet been released from either SFRS or Police Scotland about the fire or its likely cause.

Meanwhile, the road remains closed between Summerfield Avenue and Berwick Drive. Police officers at road blocks at either end had been told to let only essential traffic through.

A team from Dundee City Council’s environmental department arrived at the scene around 9.30am.

Pedestrians, joggers and dog walkers were being allowed to continue to use the path opposite the scene.

Allan Marren, who lives at nearby Ballumbie was walking his dog.

He said: “Smoke poured out all day yesterday and it’s still pretty obvious this morning.

“We’re still having to keep our windows closed.

“At one point yesterday afternoon it really seemed to flare up again with pockets of fire still catching.”

There had been fears that deadly asbestos was in the roof of the building, with fears it was released into the atmosphere as part of the plume of smoke billowing from the unit.

However, Police Scotland were previously approached but said there was “no evidence to suggest” that asbestos was one of the materials on fire during the blaze.

The building’s owner also said there was no asbestos in the roof.