Video: Firefighters battle blaze at Port of Montrose for more than nine hours

Fire crews battled a fire at the Port of Montrose on Saturday for more than nine hours.

Waste area

Six vehicles rushed to the scene after receiving a call just before 2pm.

Footage and images from the blaze saw large plumes of smoke billowing from the site.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said today the fire had begun in an area where waste is stored.

Police Scotland also attended to assist traffic and pedestrians in the area.

There is no indication at this stage what the cause was.

The SFRS spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.54pm regarding a fire at the Port of Montrose.

“We received a stop message at 6.40pm, however we were still in attendance and had pumps there at around 11.30pm.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended as a precaution.

A spokesman for Montrose Port Authority confirmed yesterday that the fire service was dealing with an incident in the port estate and the were no casualties.

He added: “This is a situation we train for regularly with all stakeholders, and we appreciate the swift response from the emergency services, as well as the public for keeping their distance while the situation is resolved.”

Speaking today he said: “At this time we have no further information to give. Although we are monitoring the situation, the building in question is not owned by Montrose Port Authority, just located on our estate.

“The incident is under investigation by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

The port currently has a number of onshore tenants including Baker Hughes, Marine Scotland, Oceaneering and the RNLI.