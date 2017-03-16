A probe has been launched after a blaze gutted a caravan in Dundee.

Residents have told of hearing “small explosions” as fire crews battled the flames just off Lothian Crescent in Whitfield, near the area’s primary school.

Firefighters from Dundee’s Balmossie and Macalpine Road stations were called to tackle the blaze, which took around 40 minutes to bring under control.

Police Scotland has now launched an investigation into the incident.

Residents said they believed someone had been living in the vehicle.

David Mackay, 32, said: “I know that environmental health officers and the police had been up to speak to the guy — he hadn’t been causing any bother. I just hope he is OK.”

Items of clothing were visible at the wreckage.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said complaints had been submitted to Dundee City Council following the arrival of the caravan.

She added: “We had been advised that travellers were living there.

“People had been complaining about the noise coming from the caravan’s generator.”

One local resident, who stays in neighbouring Whitfield Rise, saw the incident unfold at the rear of her property.

She said: “I heard what I could only describe as small explosions.

“I had no idea there was a caravan there so I’m surprised to hear someone was living there.

“The area is generally quiet but I saw one fire engine last night and I could see the flames from the rear of my property — it looked quite bad.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call came in at 8.07pm on Monday about a caravan that was well alight on Lothian Crescent.

“One appliance from Balmossie station and one appliance from Macalpine Road attended.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. They left the scene at 8.45pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries after a caravan was found alight at Lothian Crescent on Monday evening.”

Dundee City Council has been asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.