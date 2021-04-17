Video: Fire crews rush to Port of Montrose to battle blaze, with huge plumes of smoke visible

Fire crews have been in attendance at the Port of Montrose today, battling a blaze.

Six vehicles rushed to the scene after receiving a call just before 2pm.

Early reports from the scene indicate a large blaze is being battled, after a shed containing rubbish caught on fire – however, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman was unable to confirm this.

A spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 1.54pm, and are dealing with the fire at present. Six appliances are in attendance.”

A spokesman for Montrose Port Authority said: “We can confirm that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with an incident within the port estate and that there are no casualties.

“This is a situation we train for regularly with all stakeholders, and we appreciate the swift response from the emergency services, as well as the public for keeping their distance while the situation is resolved.”

More on this as we get it.