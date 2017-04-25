Fire crews rushed to a derelict house near Dundee city centre following a blaze.

Emergency services were notified of the large fire on Forebank Road, off Victoria Road, at about 7.30pm.

Four fire engines, including an aerial water pump attempted to tackle the fire, which is believed to have started in the top floor of the building.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen in the sky all the way down Victoria Road.

Police sealed off the street while firefighters battled the flames. No one is believed to have been hurt in the blaze.

Local resident Kathleen Green said she was one of the first to see the fire.

She said: “I called 999 when I saw the smoke.

“I don’t know what started it but the building’s been like that for about 25 years.

“This sort of thing has happened before but this is the worst it’s been.”

Giulia Timpani added: “I just live a short while away and I heard everything before I saw it.

“The amount of smoke was huge.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are attending a fire at a derelict property off Forebank Road to assist the fire and rescue service.

“There are no reports of injuries.”

This story has been updated.