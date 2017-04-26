Fire crews battled a large blaze at a derelict Dundee house last night and remained on the scene for nearly five hours.

Four fire engines were called to the Forebank Road area at around 7.30pm after reports Forebank House was up in flames.

Smoke from the fire, which is believed to have been in the top floor of the building, could be seen across the south side of the city.

Firefighters used an aerial support unit to tackle the flames from above.

Police officers sealed off surrounding streets to keep members of the public back.

By 11.15pm the firefighters began to leave the scene. No one is believed to have been hurt in the blaze.

The 19th century house is on the Buildings At Risk register and has lain derelict for several years.

Locals say the property often attracts youngsters and have had problems in the past.

Sam Wheeler, who lives nearby said: “I’ve called the police two or three times in the past and we only moved here in January. There are always kids climbing in, and I think they usually go there to smoke.

“It was only a matter of time before something like this happened”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We received a report of a fire on Forebank Road, Dundee at 7.31pm yesterday.

“Four appliances were in attendance as well as an aerial appliance.

“The fire was extinguished and the stop message came in at 11.13pm.

“A crew went back out at 6am today to re-inspect the area, just to check there wasn’t any heat spots.”