VIDEO: Fire crew called as moped bursts into flames in Dundee

Video footage has captured the moment a moped burst into flames in Dundee.

A fire crew was scrambled to Mill O’ Mains at around 3.30pm on Tuesday after the scooter was engulfed by flames.

Footage captured on Hebrides Drive shows thick black smoke billowing from the blaze, before an appliance from the Blackness Road Fire Station arrived on the scene.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

Crews used one hose reel jet to dampen the blaze before standing down, shortly before 4pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: “One appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station attended the incident after a moped caught fire.

“Crews used a hose reel jet at the scene before standing down at 3.48pm.”

Police Scotland have confirmed the fire service have made them aware of the incident and Dundee City Council have been contacted to uplift the vehicle.