VIDEO: Fife dad makes plea for information on sixth anniversary of son’s disappearance

The father of a missing man who disappeared on a night out six years ago has talked of his “living hell” as police continue to search for him.

© Supplied

Allan Bryant has not been seen since CCTV captured him leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3 2013.

Allan arrived at Styx, which is approximately a one mile walk away from his home, shortly after midnight and was pictured on CCTV leaving the club at 2am.

CCTV footage shows Allan briefly standing outside, before walking towards the direction of Tanshall Roundabout.

His father, Allan senior, said: “We’ve not heard from him since, we don’t know what’s happened to him, no one’s come forward with information to say they’ve seen Allan.

“No one seems to know which direction Allan has headed in.

“It’s just been a living hell for the past six years. Every day is difficult. We don’t know where Allan is.

“I plead with anyone in the local community who have seen Allan that night at Styx nightclub, or ever have heard any sort of rumours regarding my son Allan’s disappearance, no matter how small it is or insignificant they may think the information is, to please contact the major investigation team or Crimestoppers.”

He added: “Six years I have been fighting for you trying to find out what happened to you in the early hours on November 3.

“I see your beautiful face hundreds of times a day. I can’t touch you, I can’t talk to you.

“As each year passes I feel my soul draining away it’s a dark place, Allan, it’s a lonely place.

“My love for you is the same for you when you where born nearly 30 years ago – if possible I would say it is now stonger.”

Allan is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom, dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston from the Major Investigation Team said: “Each anniversary that passes marks another year that Allan’s family are left without answers.

“Efforts continue to this day to trace Allan and, once again, I would urge anyone who may have information of relevance to report this immediately.”

Those who might have information about Allan’s movements after he left Styx, or his whereabouts, are urged to call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.