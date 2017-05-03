From Rubik’s Cubes to Tamagotchis — every once in a while a toy comes along which takes the nation by storm.

The latest craze to hit the playgrounds has become so popular that suppliers in Dundee are struggling to keep up with demand.

Fidget toys were originally created to help develop fine motor skills in children with autism and other special education needs.

Now, a new range of “fidget spinners” has been invented — colourful, propeller-shaped gadgets, which spin using ball-bearings.

Alfay Hayat, manager of Hayat’s Premier Store in the city’s Happyhillock Road, said the demand for the toys has been “crazy”.

Alfay, 40, whose family has owned the store for around 40 years, said: “We’ve been selling more than a thousand a day over the past six days.

“The loombands were popular a while back but nothing like this.

“I’m going down to Glasgow every morning to keep up. The traders selling them can hardly keep up with the demand.

“I bought 1,500 on Sunday and by 4pm on Monday had about nine left.

“One day last week we posted on Facebook we’d have them in by 12.30pm and there was a queue of about 30 people by 11.45am waiting on them. I wish I’d invented them.”

While the Tele was down at Hayat’s, Victoria Kimmet and brother Finlay were two of several children seen purchasing the toys.

Victoria, 12, said: “I’m really fidgety so they’re fun to play with.

“Everyone’s playing with them in the playground.”

Finlay, 10, who goes to Glebelands Primary with Victoria, said: “These give me something to do because I’m always fidgeting around. All my friends have them and you get them in all different colours. You can do tricks with them, balance them on one finger and stuff like that.”

A spokesman at Hawkins Bazaar, based in the Overgate, said the craze was “absolutely insane”.

He said: “We get people in asking about them all the time.

“The last shipment we got was 144 of them on Friday and they were gone within two days.

“They are flying off the shelves. We even had a family come through from Edinburgh who had been going in all the shops looking for them but we were already sold out.”

Moira Whitton, senior sales assistant at Toymaster Broughty Ferry, said they had been inundated with people looking for the toys.

She said: “Going by all the kids that have been coming in looking for them they are very popular.

“There has been loads of people coming in looking for them.

“Our delivery hasn’t reached us yet so we haven’t been able to help them.

“We’re expecting to get them in this week.”