VIDEO: Festive cheer in Broughty Ferry as cherished Christmas display returns despite pandemic

The Grinch has failed to steal one of Dundee’s most cherished festive traditions.

While the coronavirus pandemic may have brought much of the city to a standstill, the annual Christmas window display at Gillies of Broughty Ferry has returned to spread much-needed cheer on Brook Street.

The furniture shop’s window display unveiling has become a beloved local event and a feature of the winter calendar.

Excited crowds of children and parents normally gather to watch the unveiling on Brook Street, marking the start of the festive season in the suburb.

However the coronavirus pandemic forced this year’s reveal to become a more lowkey affair.

Christmas display is now open! ✨ We have officially taken the curtains down and unveiled our festive display. Here is… Posted by Gillies on Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Christmas display went on show with little fanfare on Thursday morning, but that did nothing to stop it catching the eyes of passers-by of all ages.

This year’s display features a spinning grotto named the Lockdown Lodge. It features singing reindeers, a dancing polar beer and Santa himself.

A message posted to the Gillies Facebook page prior to the unveiling read: “Many of you may have noticed we have started preparing for our annual Christmas window display in our Broughty Ferry store.

“We have taken into account the government’s advice and have chosen not to have the grand unveiling we usually do.

“While we love the crowd of people we attract to see our wonderful festive display we want to keep everyone safe.”