Video: Female OAP struck by car is rushed to Ninewells as police seal off Hilltown

by James Simpson
August 3, 2020, 6:22 pm Updated: August 3, 2020, 7:34 pm

Police sealed off a section of the Hilltown today following a road traffic collision involving an elderly woman.

A police cordon was in place at Hilltown, near to the junction with Constitution Street.

Emergency crews rushed to the junction connecting Constitution Street and Hilltown shortly after 5pm.

Bystanders said a woman was “lying on the ground” before being conveyed to Ninewells Hospital.

The other side of the cordon was close to where Hilltown meets Alexander Street, next to Cookies Bar.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.15pm on Monday August 3, officers received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car on Hilltown, Dundee.

“A 65-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The driver wasn’t injured. The road has now fully reopened.”