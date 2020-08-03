Video: Female OAP struck by car is rushed to Ninewells as police seal off Hilltown

Police sealed off a section of the Hilltown today following a road traffic collision involving an elderly woman.

© DC Thomson

Emergency crews rushed to the junction connecting Constitution Street and Hilltown shortly after 5pm.

Bystanders said a woman was “lying on the ground” before being conveyed to Ninewells Hospital.

The other side of the cordon was close to where Hilltown meets Alexander Street, next to Cookies Bar.

Road closure at Hilltown / Constitution Street and Hilltown / Alexander Street #Dundee after a road traffic incident involving a car and a pedestrian. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/6m2JiyjKVD — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) August 3, 2020

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.15pm on Monday August 3, officers received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car on Hilltown, Dundee.

“A 65-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The driver wasn’t injured. The road has now fully reopened.”