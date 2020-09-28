Video: Father of missing Allan Bryant admits family face ‘waiting game’ as human remains found at Fife industrial estate

The dad of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant says his family face a “waiting game” after human remains were found in Fife.

© Tina Morris

Allan Bryant senior was awaiting a visit from Police Scotland’s major investigation team at his home on Monday morning after the discovery at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes on Sunday night.

He said: “It’s a waiting game at this stage. They came to see us yesterday to tell us remains had been found.

“We don’t yet know if it is Allan but we are hoping so.

“If it is we can finally start to get closure and move on.”

Mr Bryant said he had no plans to visit the site this morning.

He added: “There would be no point in doing that at this stage.

“Everyone that needs to be there just now is there. We will wait for them to come to see us.

“We are just drained now. We have been up all night.

“This site is only a mile from the house, it would be awful to think he had only been a mile away all this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday September 27, police were called after unidentified human remains were found at an industrial estate on Whitehill Road in Glenrothes.

“Inquires are at an early stage.”