VIDEO: Fatal accident fears as footage shows extent of damage to Strathmartine Hospital

A conservation campaigner has taken a series of pictures showing the inside of the crumbling Strathmartine Hospital.

Karen McAulay is calling on Angus Council to improve security at the derelict building after fireraisers targeted the site last weekend.

On Sunday night, several fires were set, and police are still on the look-out for the culprits.

Ms McAulay’s pictures show the delapidated state of the hospital, which closed in 2003.

She said: “I was concerned to hear of the multiple fireraising incidents in the former Ward 12 on Sunday night. It has been targeted a number of times in recent years.

“The building is not listed and is due to be demolished as part of the redevelopment plan.

“The site continues to be subjected to acts of vandalism and arson despite efforts from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland.”

Ms McAulay insists that without proper security measures, someone could be severely injured or even killed.

She added: “With the entire site now in a rapid state of decline, there is ever growing concern that a fatal accident is likely to occur.

“The lack of any security provision on site has been an issue spanning a decade.

“It is clear that unless security guards are employed to cover the site 24/7, incidents will continue. It was evident on a visit that the condition has deteriorated rapidly. I have raised concerns with Angus Council, particularly with regard to the rear of the Administration Block and the former Ward 1.

“A multi-agency strategy was meant to have materialised to provide safety wardens and CCTV in the area.

“The owner had stated that he would place high-rise fencing around the listed buildings and provide security and CCTV.

“It was approved in April 2018 but there is no sign of the measures being put in place.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Site safety and security is the responsibility of the owner.

“Council officers make regular visits to the site, and will always highlight any concerns and remind the owner of those responsibilities.

“We have contacted the owner’s agent requesting an update on the development, which has been acknowledged but no further information received at this time.”