VIDEO: Fans’ standing ovation at Dundee United match for Groucho’s owner ‘Breeks’

Dundee United fans paid a fitting tribute to Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie at Tannadice on Saturday with a standing ovation during the 65th minute of the game.

The legendary owner of the long-running record store in the city’s Nethergate was also an avid Dundee United fan.

The fans chose the 65th minute in their match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the minute’s applause, in recognition of his passing away at the age of 65 years old. (See video below).

Tributes have poured in since the record shop boss passed away on Wednesday.

Dundee United had already released a statement following the announcement of Breeks’ death, describing him as a “passionate Arab”.

It was on this Twitter post that fans suggested Saturday’s tribute at Tannadice.

We are sad to hear of the passing of passionate Arab Alastair (Breeks) Brodie after illness. Breeks, 65, was a well known and popular face around Tannadice having supported the Club for many years and established the Tangerine Trading Post shops. He will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/9NAKXk4Poa — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 31, 2019

Music fans, musicians and fellow business owners were also extremely complimentary of Alastair, who moved to Dundee in the 1970s from Edinburgh and immediately made the city his home.

Alastair (Breeks) Brodie, 1953-2019.It is with a very heavy heart and much sadness that we have to announce the passing… Posted by Groucho's Record Store on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Fellow city record store Assai records shared their condolances to Alastair, saying Dundee “wouldn’t be the same without him”.