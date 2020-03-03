Video: Family pay tribute to son who died from overdose and call for more understanding into addiction

The harsh reality of Dundee’s drug problem came right to the doorstep of Garry and Linda Donnan last year.

Their son, also named Garry, was found dead from a drug overdose in a bin recess room at Elders Court, Lochee. He was 29 years old.

This week the couple admitted the extent of Garry’s addiction had been largely unknown to family in the time leading up to his body being discovered by a multis tenant in September.

In the five months that have past the family are still seeking answers and support as to how the father-of-four came to overdose twice in Elders Court in a matter of days.

Paying tribute to their only son they urged for change in ensuring Garry’s life wasn’t just “another number” in the city’s spiralling drugs tally.

Garry Senior said: “Garry went in Elder’s Court at around 4pm and he never came out. He was caught on CCTV going into that room and his body had been laying there for two days.

“Our understanding is that Garry had gone there to buy drugs that day. During that weekend I was concerned about him, I hadn’t heard from him and I was getting worried.

“I’d contacted the hospital and the police station but there was no evidence to suggest he was there.”

CID officers arrived at the Donnan’s door to hear their worst nightmare becoming a reality.

He added: “It was absolutely devastating, we read the story in the paper in the days that followed and it all still feels like it was yesterday.”

Garry had worked in the building trade for a time and had also been a keen ice-skater before heroin addiction took over his life.

Garry Senior added: “He got in with the wrong crowd it was as simple as that. Looking back to his younger years he wasn’t a bad laddie, he was mischievous.

“He was diagnosed with ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder, he was on medication for that from the age of around seven but there was no problems until after his 21st birthday.”

Garry Junior started offending, and served various prison sentences.

Both his parents said Garry had never admitted to them directly he had problem before a social worker told them he had been taking as many as seven bags of heroin per day.

Garry added: “When Garry spoke to us I think he was in denial. He had been in and out of jail…and it was all to feed his habit.

“We visited Garry in prison regularly. He had just been in prison in the weeks prior to his death and he told us he was wanting to turn his life around.”

The family said had they known of his overdose in the day leading to his death they would have tried to intervene.

He added: “We never gave up on Garry, after his death we discovered he’d had the overdose in Elders Court just hours before but someone had found him and a paramedics were able to bring him around.

“Unfortunately the second time he wasn’t found. We are still waiting on the exact cause of death from the toxicology reports which could take as long as May.”

Garry’s family wanted to thank the tenant who had found him in the close and for laying flowers at the site following his passing.

He added: “We were told Garry was just another number, I urge for more to be done to tackle this illness which is blighting Dundonians. If we can tackle the stigma against those battling addiction it may go someway to allowing people to open up about their problems.”