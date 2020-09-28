Video: Family of missing man Allan Bryant informed after human remains found at Fife industrial estate

The family of a missing man from Glenrothes have been informed after human remains were found at an industrial estate in Fife at the weekend.

A post on social media by Allan Bryant senior, the father of missing man Allan Bryant, said CID officers visited the family at their home on Sunday evening.

It is understood a member of the public made the discovery at Whitehill Industrial Estate shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Allan Bryant has not been seen since CCTV captured him leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3 2013.

A Facebook group has been set up and active since his disappearance.

In the post, Allan senior said: “This is a heartbreaking and distressing time for all my family.”

The identity of the remains have not been confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in the area throughout Sunday evening with access towards the top end of the industrial estate blocked.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday September 27, police were called after unidentified human remains were found at an industrial estate on Whitehill Road in Glenrothes.

“Inquires are at an early stage.”

Almost 1,800 people have commented on a recent post from Allan Bryant Snr on the private Facebook group Justice For Allan Bryant Jnr.