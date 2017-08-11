Excitement is building at the introduction of cable wakeboarding in the Tay in Dundee.

Cable wakeboarding is the world’s fastest growing watersport, using an overhead cable which pulls you over the surface of the lake with a feel similar to surfing or snowboarding but on water.

Foxlake Adventures, which has been working on creating an area in the Tay at City Quay for the activity, released a video on Facebook site Bonnie Dundee to show how it would look.

The one-minute-long footage was accompanied with the comment: “Wakeboaring in the City Quay is getting nearer completion! Who game for a shot of this?”

Folk reacted with excitement.

Fiona Brand posted: “Fab – looks amazing.”

Margaret Sorrie posted: “This is fab. We need more interesting stuff like this to ensure all the hotels being built in Dundee are actually utilised.

“The council seem to think the V&A is all they need to attract visitors to our city but in reality visitors to Scotland can still stay in Edinburgh/Glasgow/Inverness and simply do a day trip to Dundee to see V&A.

“We need to ensure the visitors stay at least a few days and help our local economy so the more interesting things we can put in place the better.”

Foxlake Adventures had hoped to open its cable wakeboarding centre in July but bosses told the Tele in May that the centre is now likely to open sometime this month.

James Barbour, director at the firm, said the decision to delay the opening was “disappointing”.

He said: “It’s the end of the season, which is disappointing, but it just means this year is about finding our feet. We’ll get up and running now and we’ll hit the ground running next year.”

Foxlake Adventures says on its website: “We are hoping to be open for the summer of 2017, with Cable Wakeboarding, Ringo Rides and Stand Up Paddleboarding forming our three core activities.

“Our long-term aim is to also create a new ropes course, constructed over the water at City Quay.