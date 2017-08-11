Excitement is building at the introduction of cable wakeboarding in the Tay in Dundee.
Cable wakeboarding is the world’s fastest growing watersport, using an overhead cable which pulls you over the surface of the lake with a feel similar to surfing or snowboarding but on water.
Foxlake Adventures, which has been working on creating an area in the Tay at City Quay for the activity, released a video on Facebook site Bonnie Dundee to show how it would look.
The one-minute-long footage was accompanied with the comment: “Wakeboaring in the City Quay is getting nearer completion! Who game for a shot of this?”
Folk reacted with excitement.
Fiona Brand posted: “Fab – looks amazing.”
Margaret Sorrie posted: “This is fab. We need more interesting stuff like this to ensure all the hotels being built in Dundee are actually utilised.
“The council seem to think the V&A is all they need to attract visitors to our city but in reality visitors to Scotland can still stay in Edinburgh/Glasgow/Inverness and simply do a day trip to Dundee to see V&A.
“We need to ensure the visitors stay at least a few days and help our local economy so the more interesting things we can put in place the better.”
Foxlake Adventures had hoped to open its cable wakeboarding centre in July but bosses told the Tele in May that the centre is now likely to open sometime this month.
James Barbour, director at the firm, said the decision to delay the opening was “disappointing”.
He said: “It’s the end of the season, which is disappointing, but it just means this year is about finding our feet. We’ll get up and running now and we’ll hit the ground running next year.”
Foxlake Adventures says on its website: “We are hoping to be open for the summer of 2017, with Cable Wakeboarding, Ringo Rides and Stand Up Paddleboarding forming our three core activities.
“Our long-term aim is to also create a new ropes course, constructed over the water at City Quay.
“Our facilities on site will include our shop and reception building, male/female/disabled toilet facilities, male and female changing along with welcoming space along the quayside to sit with a coffee and enjoy watching the action on the water.
“Our plan is to be open for the majority of the year, operating from 9am to 9pm during our peak times in the summer months.
“Foxlake Dundee will be an inclusive environment where participants of all ages and abilities will feel welcome to take part and spectate.
“Foxlake Dundee will also run a number of programmes in collaboration with local schools, voluntary organisations and colleges.”
Foxlake Adventures was established in 2012. Originally based in Dunbar, East Lothian, it has moved to City Quay in Dundee.
It added on its website: “Foxlake Dundee will (we hope) become an exciting new addition to the growing number of ventures and developments located along the city’s waterfront.
“We at Foxlake love the outdoors, we love the water and most of all we all love an adventure.
“Foxlake Dundee will bring an exciting new era of water sports and activities to the city centre, creating a mini adventure on your doorstep.”