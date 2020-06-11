Video: Emotional staff applaud as Dundee OAP Bob walks out of intensive care after 68 days battling coronavirus

Staff in Ninewells Hospital applauded as patient Bob Morning walked out of the intensive care unit (ICU) after 68 days of fighting Covid-19.

Bob, 65, from Dundee, was first admitted to Ninewells Hospital with coronavirus on April 4 and five days later he was moved to ICU.

Bob, a joiner, continued fighting the virus for a further 63 days, and just three weeks ago, the virus left Bob unable to move.

However, yesterday Bob, affectionately known as ‘Bob the joiner’ by staff, was able to take a few steps and walk out of the intensive care unit.

Staff from the hospital lined the corridor to applaud Bob as he waved and made his way to Ward 3 in the hospital where he will continue his recovery.

ICU nurse Valerie Guilford who has been caring for Bob, said: “He truly is an inspiration to all of us. All of the ICU team will miss Bob’s banter and wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Bob’s wife Joyce said: “I can’t thank the staff enough for what they have done to get us through this. Bob has come on leaps and bounds in the last few weeks.

“Everyone that’s been looking after him has gone above and beyond to help Bob and they’ve made sure we can stay in touch with each other as well. We have a long road ahead but I can’t wait for him to come home.”