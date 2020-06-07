Video: Emergency services respond to blaze at Baldovie Industrial Estate in Dundee
Emergency services are responding to a fire at Baldovie Industrial Estate.
The fire service are currently at the scene, with police also attending after they were called around 8.30pm.
One bystander said: “It was absolutely crazy. There were huge crowds of people rushing to see what was going on – it was almost like as if there was a football game or something there were so many people milling about.
“The police had closed local roads and traffic was backing up pretty badly.
“Drumgeith Road was particularly busy and the police had put a cordon up.
“All traffic was being turned around but people were flocking toward the smoke – both on foot and on bikes.
“I’ve never seen so much smoke – whatever it was it was incredibly dramatic.”
Another eyewitness said: “There’s loads of smoke in the air, it’s pretty mental.
“Some people have said it’s some scraps that are on fire, but you can’t really tell from where we are.”
A woman who lives nearby said: “We didn’t notice at first because the blinds were closed. I hope it doesn’t catch the trees and spread here.
“We’ve had a few fires before but nothing like this.”
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a fire at Baldovie Industrial Estate, Dundee.
“Drumgeith Road is currently closed between Summerfield Avenue and Berwick Drive. Police request members of the public to avoid this area.”
More to follow.
