VIDEO: Emergency crews called in as Highland town floods after heavy rainfall

Fire crews are working to remove an overflow of water from numerous streets in a Highland town after it was hit by flooding.

Seven appliances from Dingwall, Inverness, Invergordon and Beauly are using pumps on High Street and Burn Place in Dingwall to remove the excess water following heavy rainfall this evening.

Laura MacLeanna record the fast flowing water from her front window.

