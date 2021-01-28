A number of emergency services vehicles remain in attendance following a fire in Kirkton.

Three Scottish Fire and Rescue trucks are currently at the scene after a blaze at an external lock-up on Dunmore Street shortly before midday.

Streets around Derwent Avenue and Dunmore Street were closed off as smoke billowed from the lock-up.

Locals said smoke had “engulfed” the area before the police, ambulance and fire crews arrived on the scene.

A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed appliances from the Macalpine Road Fire Station and Kingsway East Fire Station are in attendance.

She added: “Crews were called to Dunmore Street at 11.48am, a hose-reel jet and a thermal image camera are being used at the scene.”

It is not known if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.