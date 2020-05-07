Video: Olympic dream on hold for Eilish McColgan as she trains under lockdown in the USA

In normal circumstances, Eilish McColgan would be weeks away from a trip to Tokyo to compete with the world’s premier runners, on the biggest stage in athletics – the Olympic Games.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic postponing the event until next year, the former Dundee High School pupil has found herself stuck in Albuquerque in the USA, with most trans-Atlantic flights cancelled.

As strange as it may seem, however, Eilish says while the world has changed for everyone, it is almost life as usual for her and partner Michael Rimmer – who also coaches her.

The couple are currently living in an Airbnb property in the city in New Mexico, having arrived in Denver, Colorado at the start of March to begin altitude training.

Eilish, 29, hopes to follow in the footsteps of her mum, Liz McColgan-Nuttall, who won gold in the World Championships in the Japanese city in 1991, competing in the 10,000m – a longer distance than the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m events Eilish specialises in.

Speaking to the Tele via a video interview, Eilish, the Scottish record holder in the 3,000m steeplechase, said: “This time of year, we always head out to America, for an altitude training camp.

“It’s just crazy, it was like a completely different world. We travelled over here and it was fine, there were maybe one or two people wearing masks, but there was no real awareness of coronavirus really.

“Then, after a week of being here, all the gyms were shut, everything was starting to shut down.

“I haven’t had any issues though, even when I’ve been out on the trails and I pass people when I’m running, you just make sure that you pass to the side and they pass to the side, and everyone has been super-friendly.

“Every day I’ll have somebody cheering me on telling me to keep going, that I look great running – it’s really, really nice. I certainly don’t get that in the UK!”

Now set to take place in July and August next year, Eilish is poised to compete in her third consecutive Olympics.

The European Championships silver medalist said many athletes, like herself, were in limbo at the moment as they wait to see when competitions will resume.

She said: “I think a lot of athletes are a bit unsure as to what’s happening, I suppose that’s why we’re all hoping there will be some sort of racing at the end of the season, but health and safety of everyone is far bigger priority.

“I suppose we are in the same boat as 90% of the population just now who haven’t been able to work. I can still train and I can go out and run, but there’s no prize money or appearance money for competitions or races.

“And, I think with the Olympics being postponed to next year, hopefully some brands and companies, once they start getting up-and-running again, will be looking to sponsor athletes going into that Olympic year, because it is such a key factor.

“But everyone is in the same boat just now I think, no matter what profession you work in, it’s a difficult period for everyone.”

Eilish, who grew up in Carnoustie and ran with Dundee’s Hawkhill Harriers as a youngster, hopes she and Michael will be able to fly back to their home outside Manchester in the next fortnight.

Mum Liz, now living in Doha with second husband John Nuttall, won a silver medal in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, in the 10,000m.

Liz first came to prominence when she stood on top of the podium following her win in the 10,000m at the 1986 Commonwealth Games, on home soil in Edinburgh.

Eilish said: “Obviously you dream of going to the Olympic Games and this was going to be my third one, it was going to be in Tokyo, which was a really special place for my mum as well, as she won her World Championships there, so it was something that I had been looking forward to for years.

“So, of course there is always going to be that bit of disappointment, but at the same time, you could never, ever have dreamt this was going to happen, a pandemic like this across the whole world and affecting so many people’s lives.

“I think the fact that so many people have contracted the virus, we’ve lost a lot of lives as well, that’s far more important than the Olympic Games going ahead.

“It would have just been crazy to try and push ahead and had this big sporting event when people’s lives are being destroyed by it.

“There was no athlete that was concerned about it being pushed back to 2021, I think everyone agreed that was 100% the right decision.”

Her mum’s new life in the Middle East began when she moved there with John, who was offered a job in Doha.

Eilish said: “She started up, she had a couple of British kids asked her to start coaching them, and it just went from there.

“Now she’s got maybe over 100 kids she coaches, adults from all over the world, boys and girls.

“It’s very unusual for young girls to be able to do sport in regions like that across the Middle East, so she was certainly breaking down barriers and regards to females, (and) getting them active and into athletics in particular, because a lot of the sports clubs were just boys only, when she just went out there.

“So it’s a great thing that she’s doing and she absolutely loves what she does. All the kids, they’re a great bunch, from every corner of the world that you could think of, but they all just love to run.

“That’s the really nice thing about it, she’s pretty much implemented what we had, growing up, at Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, which was a wee social group that we loved, we made friends with everybody.

“She’s just implemented that in a different location and it’s nice to see. I really enjoy going out there and seeing her and being part of that little group that she’s created.”

Discussing her wider family, she added: “Obviously there is always a little bit of anxiety with regards to my family, just because I don’t get to see them very often anyway, so that’s always my main concern – I hope they’re ok, I hope everyone’s alright – especially my mum being in Qatar, where they have a very strict lockdown.

“My dad, my three brothers and my sister are all quarantining up in Scotland together, but I suppose it just means being able to make sure they’re OK.

“My wee granny’s in Forfar on her own and unfortunately she’s got cancer as well, so again she’s such a high-risk individual. So I’m hoping they’re all OK, but even if I was at home, I wouldn’t be able to see them anyway.

“So I have to keep reminding myself that everyone is in this situation and you can’t see your family, you can’t see your loved ones, that’s just the way it is, unfortunately.

“But I’ve been doing my best to try and keep in contact. Every day I’m texting my mum and dad, and calling my gran every couple of days just to keep contact – so that they know that I’m safe as well, even though we are totally fine.

“That’s the only thing that’s on my mind I guess, is the health and safety of them, rather than myself.”