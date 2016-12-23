CCTV footage has been released of an e-cigarette battery exploding in a man’s pocket inches from a baby’s pram in a busy shopping centre.
The images – captured inside the Trinity Leeds shopping centre in West Yorkshire – were released by the fire brigade to demonstrate the danger of carrying spare e-cig batteries.
The video shows the vaping man casually unaware of a plume of smoke billowing from his trousers before it violently fizzes and sparks. Bystanders are seen scrambling for safety.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the explosion occurred when a spare lithium-ion battery in the man’s pocket came into contact with another metal item, such as coins or keys.
E-cigarette users have been warned to carry batteries in a plastic case to prevent them short circuiting.