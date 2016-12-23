CCTV footage has been released of an e-cigarette battery exploding in a man’s pocket inches from a baby’s pram in a busy shopping centre.

The images – captured inside the Trinity Leeds shopping centre in West Yorkshire – were released by the fire brigade to demonstrate the danger of carrying spare e-cig batteries.

The video shows the vaping man casually unaware of a plume of smoke billowing from his trousers before it violently fizzes and sparks. Bystanders are seen scrambling for safety.

CCTV footage shows the vaping fan casually unaware of a plume of smoke billowing from his trousers before it violently fizzes and sparks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the explosion occurred when a spare lithium-ion battery in the man’s pocket came into contact with another metal item, such as coins or keys.

E-cigarette users have been warned to carry batteries in a plastic case to prevent them short circuiting.