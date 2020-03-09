Video: Dundee’s streets filled with Vespas as March of the Mods comes to town

Dundee’s streets were filled with Vespas over the weekend as the March of the Mods rode through the city.

Mods and scooter enthusiasts from across the UK donned their parkas and saddled up to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The riders first set out from the Bridgeview Station restaurant before riding through the city.

A showing of Quadrophenia was also held at the DCA as part of the two-day festival, along with a Mods ball and live music.

The 1979 film, which was inspired by The Who album of the same name, is considered a classic by many Mods and is an iconic part of their culture.