VIDEO: Dundee’s singing cabbies don’t quite make the grade on Britain’s Got Talent

Fans of Dundee’s singing cabbies have leapt to the duo’s defence after they were booted off Britain’s Got Talent.

Wayne O’Hare and Jimmy smart took to the stage on ITV’s saturday night’s auditions to perform Elvis Presley’s hit If I Can Dream. But their dream turned into a nightmare when all four judges buzzers were sounded halfway through the routine.

Simon Cowell was the first judge to wield the axe before Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams followed suit.

Cowell claimed the pair were “out of tune” and were shouting at the audience.

Wayne, from Fintry, shared online another performance of the duo performing saturday night’s track before their fans had their say.

One fan claimed she was shocked to see saturday’s airing before describing the pair as “fantastic”.

Wayne said: “We enjoyed the segment with presenter Stephen Mulhern before our appearance on stage performing a rendition of amarillo with the BGT star.

“But it’s back to the taxi for me and Jimmy after our latest appearance on Saturday night telly. “We just want to thank the fans for sticking up for us on social media – sorry we didn’t manage to make it through to the next stage of the competition.”

After their online apology to supporters, one fan posted: “You guys don’t need to excuse yourselves for anything.

“We know the great singers and entertainers you both are and the demand for return shows at venues in Dundee speaks for itself.”

Another fan added: “You two are great entertainers, you have a good fan base here. Great song Wayne and Jimmy keep going you will make it soon.”

The duo had previously appeared on BBC1 music reality offering all Together now during its first season.

Wayne said the pair, who have performed together about 100 times, have no plans to call time on performing together.

Watch the video below: