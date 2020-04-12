VIDEO: Dundee’s Kanzen Karate Club makes fun film using Easter eggs to educate about Covid-19

Dozens of Easter eggs were for the chop after a karate club decided to use them for a video promoting safety amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Kanzen Karate, which is based on Mains Loan, posted the fun video to its Facebook page reminding people to stay at home during the Easter weekend, and it had rackled up more than 10,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Sensei Roy O’Kane, chief instructor at the club, helped film the video along with squad coach Dan Woods

Roy said: “It was an idea that we came up with yesterday. Obviously the important message at the moment is for people to stay at home, so we thought it was important to reinforce the message that children and adults should do this.

“We thought we would come up with an interactive and fun way, it as a bit of fun in a dark time – but unfortunately we did have to hurt some Easter eggs in the process”

The video, which involves Roy and Dan showing off their karate skills on some unfortunate chocolate eggs whilst reminding families to stay at home during the lockdowm, has since been shared all over the globe.

Roy added: “We have had over 10,000 views on Facebook and it has been shared in several countries like Romania, South Africa, Australia and America as well.

“Our training can be quite serious sometimes and our members don’t often get to see us not so much playing the clown, but that kind of thing.

“The hardest part in all of it though was clearing up all the chocolate afterwards!”

During the lockdown, the club has switched to online tuition with more than 20 classes being broadcast live every week to assist members in their training whilst they are stuck indoors.

“I have been doing this for 25 years and I have never known this length of time not to train, so what we are finding is members are able to train at home,” Roy added.

“They can train at different points during the day and if they miss a class they can catch up again. We are proving a service in terms of well-being and mental health as well.”

Kanzen Karate teaches karate to children, adults and families across the city and has won awards.

The club is also a former Dundee Sports Club of the Year and has many international champions within its ranks.

For further information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

