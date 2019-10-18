VIDEO: Dundee woodturner’s family tragedy leads to moving skull exhibition in aid of mental health charity

A family tragedy gave a woodturner the inspiration to come up with a fundraising project that is sure to turn heads.

Jack Anderson has created a macabre exhibition of wooden skulls as part of an initiative titled Mind Your Heed.

The 50-year-old, who runs Lochee-based Dundee Woodturning, has carved 60 of the sculptures which he plans to auction off in aid of the Scottish Association of Mental Health.

The skulls – which have been decorated by local artists – go on display in Wasps Artists Studio from today and are to be auctioned off, appropriately enough on Halloween.

Jack hopes that the skulls will eventually auction for around £60 each, raising more than £3,500 for the charity.

He was inspired to do his bit for a mental health charity after a family member took their own life recently.

The suicide rocked the family and Jack wanted to do something to support SAMH.

He said: “I wanted to make an attempt to raise money for an organisation that provides services tailored to individuals with an ethos of recovery.

“So much of the work we see from young artists is centred on these issues, so we are asking them to contribute their skills and vision to take these basic skull shapes further.

“I came up with the idea of carving the skulls and then distributing them to local artists to paint them and then auction them for the charity.”

Jack said that due to long-running physical problems worsening in the past year he had been able to take the time to carve the skulls.

He said: “I have been disabled for around 30 years. I have had damage to my spinal cord and a year ago I started to have new symptoms that resulted in me having a couple of discs removed because my vertebrae was fused.

“Following surgery I was told I couldn’t lift anything heavy.

“I decided therefore that it was the ideal opportunity to concentrate on carving the skulls.”

Jack, who normally designs and creates wooden bowls, has also had a long-time interest in carving skulls.

The skulls were carved out of various types of wood including ash and sycamore.

He said that 45 artists had taken the skulls and done an incredible job painting them and creating amazing works of art.

Among the skulls is Kirsty Angove’s skull called The struggle Is Real which combines pyrography, burning marks on wood, with stylized words which explore areas of mental health.

Another skull features a pirate map while another called the Cycle reflects the cycles we go through mentally.

A vibrant, colourful skull called “Happy” by Vanessa Gibson is described as “full of hand-painted and drawn details and joy.”

The skulls go on display tonight and will be on display until Tuesday. They will then be auctioned at a special event on October 31.

Jack said all the profits will go to the charity.