Video: Dundee woman keeps neighbours entertained during lockdown with Zumba classes

A Dundee woman has been keeping her neighbours entertained and active during lockdown by hosting weekly Zumba sessions.

Bethany Thomas, who lives in the Ballumbie area of Dundee, started doing the sessions after a neighbour suggested the idea.

The 23-year-old said: “Since the very first week more and more neighbours have been joining in.

“Our age range is one to 85 years old and they are all amazing.

“We now have our class every Saturday morning. I just wanted to try and help people stay mentally and physically fit during the lockdown and Zumba is a great way to do that.

“It has also been a really great way to get to know all the lovely neighbours.”

Bethany adds that the residents have also been raising money for charity.

She said: “Between our weekly bingo, quiz and Zumba classes everyone donates whatever they can each week and so far we have raised £780 for Dundee Foodbank in Albert Street.”

Although classes are currently closed, you can find information about Bethany’s Zumba classes which she runs from Fintry Parish Church, here.