Thursday, July 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Dundee United

VIDEO: Dundee United youth star scores impressive goal for Under 18s against Rangers

by Steven Rae
July 18, 2019, 1:15 pm Updated: July 18, 2019, 1:20 pm
The United youth players celebrate a well-worked goal.
The United youth players celebrate a well-worked goal.
Send us a story

One of Dundee United’s rising stars finished off an impressive team goal against Rangers Under 18s in a hard-fought fixture this week.

Archie Meekison provided a deft finishing touch following a clever through-ball.

However, the side eventually lost after conceding two goals in two minutes against the Ibrox side on Tuesday.

Meekison, 17, moved into the Under 18 squad on July 1, having previously played for the Under 17s.

The midfielder has also had internationl recognition, having previously been selected for the Scottish Schools National Squad.

United’s Under 18s are next in action in The Foyle Cup in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Breaking