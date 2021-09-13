Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Dundee United keeper Trevor Carson on injury hell that almost made him quit football

By Ewan Smith
September 13, 2021, 7:55 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 9:02 am
Trevor Carson has opened his heart on his injury hell
Dundee United keeper Trevor Carson knows he faces an uphill struggle to claim the No 1 jersey from fans’ favourite Benji Siegrist on a permanent basis.

Carson, 33, is no stranger to facing challenges head on.

He has twice feared he’d never play at the top level again after a double injury hell.

A serious blood clot kept Carson out for almost a year.

Trevor Carson has been plagued by injuries in recent years

He then spent nine months recovering from a knee injury before his move to Tannadice in the summer.

Carson has been in superb form for United since taking over the gloves from injured Siegrist last month.

Three clean sheets in four games and a recall to the Northern Ireland side to face Estonia has helped him prove his quality.

“There were times where I was contemplating whether it was worth it any more,” said Carson.

“Luckily I’ve got a great family around me who are always encouraging me.

“When you are playing in games in the Scottish Premiership and representing your country it makes you realise what all the sacrifices are worth.

“There are people who have been through a lot worse than me having a sore knee.

Trevor Carson is delighted to be back in goal

“You need to put things into perspective. It’s how you deal with it.

“I felt sorry for myself for two or three weeks. Then I gave myself a kick up the a*** and got that focus back of playing.

“The vision of playing in games for a club like Dundee United and representing my country that kept me going.

Carson reveals dark days

“Three or four months ago, representing my country seemed a different world away.

“I know it was only a friendly but any time you represent your country it’s a ‘pinch yourself moment.’

“That’s especially the case when you consider some of the dark places I was in January or February time.

“I couldn’t get off the sofa, I couldn’t walk and I was in a leg brace for three months. I wasn’t allowed to walk the dog.

“Fast forward six or seven months and I’m playing for my country and have got a move to a club like Dundee United.”

Trevor Carson hopes to keep gloves for Dundee derby

Siegrist will be back in full training this week ahead of the Dundee derby.

But Carson is in no hurry to give up the gloves.

And after making a stunning save to deny Richard Tait a late winner for St Mirren on Saturday, he has earned the right to fight for his place.

“I’ve been given a chance in unfortunate circumstances for Benji but I’ve been on the wrong end of it so many times,” added Carson.

“Every player wants to play every game – especially games at Dundee.

“It will be a massive derby.

“My focus was keeping a clean sheet and giving the manager a decision to make. I did that.”

