Dundee United are keen to bring Dundalk striker David McMillan to Tannadice.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the League of Ireland’s top strikers in four seasons with Dundalk, averaging almost a goal every second game. And he’s that league’s top scorer in the Champions League.

The fact he also has a good job as an architect back in his native Dublin is the only reason he hasn’t moved to a full-time club on this side of the Irish Sea.

It’s understood he is willing to make such a switch now and the Tangerines would be willing to give him that opportunity.

However, United look set to put the move on ice because of the Irish club’s demands for a transfer fee.

With just around three months of his contract remaining, the Tannadice outfit are not willing to pay the kind of five-figure sum Dundalk are seeking for his services.

They may be willing to revisit the matter in the January transfer window, a month or so after he’s become a free agent.

But with boss Ray McKinnon keen to add another two strikers in this window, by then the focus could be on other areas of the team.

Ray wouldn’t discuss a player who is currently at another club but made clear his intention to get quality front men as soon as possible.

“I want to go with four strikers if possible, so that means bringing in another two,” he said.

“It’s not easy because getting quality isn’t cheap but we are looking to see what we can do. We’d like them in for the league starting next month if possible.”