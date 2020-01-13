Monday, January 13th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Dundee United

VIDEO: Dundee United hitman Shankland nets hat-trick against Partick

by Calum Woodger
January 13, 2020, 12:26 pm Updated: January 13, 2020, 12:34 pm
© SNSLawrence Shankland celebrates making it 4-0 to Dundee United and completing his perfect hat-trick.
Lawrence Shankland celebrates making it 4-0 to Dundee United and completing his perfect hat-trick.
Send us a story

Lawrence Shankland scored a perfect hat-trick as Dundee United kept up their march to the title with a 4-1 win at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

It was a scintillating display from Shankland as he completed the left foot, right foot, header treble and played his part in adrian Sporle’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

The hitman, who netted for Scotland against San Marino last year, was in irresistible form as the Tangerines saw off the Jags in Glasgow to open up a 17-point gap to closest “challengers” Inverness at the top of the Championship table.

© SNS
Shankland celebrates with the match ball after his hat-trick against Partick.

See tonight’s Evening Telegraph for a full match report and more reaction on the weekend’s sporting action.

Breaking