VIDEO: Dundee United hitman Shankland nets hat-trick against Partick

Lawrence Shankland scored a perfect hat-trick as Dundee United kept up their march to the title with a 4-1 win at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

It was a scintillating display from Shankland as he completed the left foot, right foot, header treble and played his part in adrian Sporle’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

The hitman, who netted for Scotland against San Marino last year, was in irresistible form as the Tangerines saw off the Jags in Glasgow to open up a 17-point gap to closest “challengers” Inverness at the top of the Championship table.

