Dundee United reject Florent Sinama Pongolle stunned the footballing world with an incredible overhead kick from the edge of the box.

The Frenchman, who briefly joined the Tannadice last season, now plies his trade in the Thai second division.

The former Liverpool man made four cameo appearances for the Tangerines last season, but failed to complete 90 minutes.

Spending most of his time at United on the sidelines, the sight of the 32-year-old finding the net – and in some style – might be hard for Arabs to believe.

After getting the axe at Tannadice, Pongolle went to the far east and joined Chainat Hornbill. His remarkable goal came in the 4-1 win over Chiangmai FC.

With the game tied at 1-1, the forward controlled a cross to set himself up to smash a spectacular overhead kick in to the net and left the keeper flapping.

Since joining his latest club, Florent Sinama Pongolle has netted 15 times in 11 appearances.