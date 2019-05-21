VIDEO: Dundee United fans queue up for 15 hours to buy play-off tickets

Hundreds of Dundee United fans camped out overnight in the hope of snapping up tickets for the crucial away leg of the Premiership play-off final.

United take on St Mirren at Tannadice on Thursday before the return match in Paisley on Sunday.

It was tickets to the away tie this weekend which fans queued up for over the past 15 hours, with the ticket office opening at 9am.

Some fans were seen as early as 6pm last night, sitting on camping chairs outside the building in Tannadice Street.

The Tangerines secured their place in the final after a resounding 4-0 aggregate victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Fans said there was a “wave of optimism” as they waited for tickets.

Arabs queued through the night in the hope of securing one of the 1,500 briefs on offer for the match at the Paisley 2021 stadium.

