VIDEO: Dundee United fans exact revenge on city rivals with Dens Park coffin stunt

A pair of Dundee United fans have exacted revenge on their city rivals with a coffin stunt outside Dens Park.

Three years ago a group of Dundee fans created a wooden coffin taunting United ahead of a derby clash that would see them relegated to the Championship.

Yesterday, three days after Dundee’s own relegation was confirmed by a 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton Accies, United fans Ian Bannan and Graham MacDonald hit back with a coffin creation of their own.

The blue-coloured structure contains the Dundee FC team badge and a picture of current manager Jim McIntyre above the phrase ‘Job Done’.

It includes the words ‘Doondee RIP 4-5-2019’ and ‘Fundee’.

It was built by Hilltown man Ian and work colleague Graham MacDonald, who lives in Mid Craigie.

The pair, donning masks of Dundee manager Jim McIntyre and his United counterpart Robbie Neilson, delivered the coffin outside Dens Park last night.

Ian told the Tele this morning: “Me and Graham came up with the idea to make a coffin a bit better than one made with cardboard.

“We had some old wood hanging around the house and put it together.

“We have been hurting for three years since we were relegated – the pain has been never-ending – but karma is back to bite them in the backside.”

The footage, posted on Facebook page ‘United’s having a pa-aarty. the Dee’s ARE in Their BED‘, has been well-received by United fans.

However, a possible fly in the ointment is that if United fail to gain promotion in this month’s Championship playoffs they will be consigned to the same league as Dundee next season.

But Ian countered: “We finished runners-up this year and they finished bottom. Promotion would be a bonus.

“If we fail to go up we will get an easy 12 points playing against them next season!”

Ian added that the stunt was a show of good-natured banter.