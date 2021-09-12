VIDEO: Dundee United boss Tam Courts backs ‘international class’ Marc McNulty to get off mark as city derby looms

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has backed Marc McNulty over his late miss at St Mirren and hailed the striker’s ‘international class.’

McNulty passed up a golden chance to help United collect three points from Paisley as he shot wide from 15 yards when one-on-one with Saints keeper Jak Alnwick.

The twice-capped Scotland star hasn’t scored in eight games for United.

That run stretches back to his double against Aberdeen last April.

But having proven to be a prolific striker in the past – netting 28 goals for Coventry in 2018 – McNulty has been tipped to shine in his number 9 role.

The on-loan Reading star is now in his favoured position for United – as the focal point of the attack.

He spent much of last season in a wide role and and, ahead of Sunday’s Dundee derby, Courts believes the goals will come.

“That’s the life and times of a number 9 striker,” said Courts.

“Marc is a guy of high quality. I’m sure he’s missed chances like that before.

“If he was running through on goal one-on-one next week that’s the guy I’d want to be there.

“This is a guy of international pedigree. He’s a quality striker.

Marc McNulty ‘still not 100%’ fit for Dundee United

“To be fair to Marc he’s had a disjointed season so he’s probably still seeking match fitness.

“But like some managers have said previously, our problem historically has been creating the chances.

“To see four or five really good chances being created gives me hope looking forward to next week’s derby game.

“We could have had a breakthrough day by scoring three goals but it wasn’t to be.”