VIDEO: Dundee to Arbroath road ‘like a river’ as weather warning put in place for Tayside

The A92 Dundee to Arbroath road has been closed due to flooding.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office, causing flooding and disruption to travel in Dundee and Angus.

One reader sent footage to the Tele showing a huge pool of water on the A92 Dundee to Arbroath road, travelling northbound near the turn-off for Carnoustie.

The road has since been closed to traffic.

The driver said that a number of motorists had become stuck in the water, adding that he had been forced to use a high gear to make his way through the flood.

Another motorist said: “It’s really bad – more like a river than a road really.”

Ravensby Road in Carnoustie has also been closed to traffic because of the flooding.

Community page OurCarnoustie shared the update on Facebook warning motorists of the closure.

The Met Office warned water on roads could make journey times longer, affect public transport and said homes and businesses could be flooded.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) also issued a weather warning for Tayside.

A spokesman for SEPA said: “Rivers throughout the region are expected to rise due to prolonged rain on Monday.

“Potential impacts could include localised flooding of land and roads, including individual properties. Flooding from surface water is also possible during heavier periods of rain.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Anyone with concerns can call SEPA’s Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Advice on how to prepare for flooding can also be found on the Met Office website.