VIDEO: Dundee road turned into a river after torrential rain

by Scott Lorimer
August 23, 2017, 10:06 am Updated: August 23, 2017, 10:19 am

A Dundee street looked more like a fast-flowing river today after flash flooding struck.

Dramatic footage shows water gushing up out of the middle of Dens Road at about 8.30am.

The street’s junction with North Isla Street was the worst affected with rain water covering the pavement.

The clip shows a lorry struggling to make it’s way up the road as the downpour peaked.

Water, although not quite as severe, was also reported to be flowing further down Dens Road towards the Victoria Road.

Buses were diverted from the area with Xplore Dundee blaming the issue on burst pipes.

The firm said no stops would be missed but delays were likely.

A yellow ‘be alert’ weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office covering the majority of Scotland.

The freak downpours could have been the remnants of storm hurricane Gert after it made it’s way across the Atlantic Ocean.

