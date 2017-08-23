VIDEO: Dundee road turned into a river after torrential rain

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee street looked more like a fast-flowing river today after flash flooding struck.

Dramatic footage shows water gushing up out of the middle of Dens Road at about 8.30am.

The street’s junction with North Isla Street was the worst affected with rain water covering the pavement.

The clip shows a lorry struggling to make it’s way up the road as the downpour peaked.

Water, although not quite as severe, was also reported to be flowing further down Dens Road towards the Victoria Road.

Buses were diverted from the area with Xplore Dundee blaming the issue on burst pipes.

No stops will be missed, but delays are likely. We do not know how long this will remain in effect – but will update asap. — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundeeBus) August 23, 2017

The firm said no stops would be missed but delays were likely.

A yellow ‘be alert’ weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office covering the majority of Scotland.

The freak downpours could have been the remnants of storm hurricane Gert after it made it’s way across the Atlantic Ocean.