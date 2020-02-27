Thursday, February 27th 2020 Show Links
News / Court

VIDEO: Dundee road rage rampage of 28-stone man jumping on vehicle leaves car a write-off

by Ciaran Shanks and David Bradley
February 27, 2020, 10:01 am Updated: February 27, 2020, 10:13 am
Ewen MacDonald left the car written off after jumping on it during a road rage incident.

A road rage thug destroyed another car’s windscreen by repeatedly jumping on it while the driver was still inside.

Ewen Macdonald, 45, shouted “that’s what 28 stone does” as he trashed John Edens’ car during the bizarre scenes in broad daylight on Clepington Road last year.

Oh Jesus boy getting out car in Dundee and then jumping on car behind him crazy cat 🤔

Posted by Dean Tam Smith on Thursday, 11 April 2019

Shocking video footage captured the incident as passers-by, including crying children, watched on in horror.

A court heard that the car was completely written-off as a result of MacDonald’s rampage.

Breaking