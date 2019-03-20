VIDEO: Dundee pupils star in short film to drive home road safety message

DUNDEE school pupils have starred in a video to drive the message of road safety home to parents.

The film launched today with the clear purpose of improving road safety around city schools.

Pupils from Cragiebarns, Eastern and Forthill primary schools took part in filming which was shot across the city.

Parental involvement officer Taletta Jamieson, of Go Safe Dundee, said they took concerns from parents and teachers on board too before the film was produced.

The initiative launched last year and has been encouraging people to park considerately near schools in conjunction with Dundee City Council and Police Scotland.

The Evening Telegraph got exclusive access to the video which is set to be screened to pupils from today.

